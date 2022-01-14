Asia-Pacific Authentication and Brand Protection Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | AlpVision SA, De La Rue PLC, 3M, Arjo Solutions

The authentication and brand protection market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 737.00 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1443.87 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The APAC authentication and brand protection market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. With an objective to reduce the growth of counterfeit products drastically, the manufacturing sector players are increasingly emphasizing on procuring authentication and brand protection products, which is driving the market. APAC authentication and brand protection market is witnessing a tremendous growth rate over the years and is foreseen to be growing steeply during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

De La Rue PLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

Arjo Solutions

APAC AUTHENTICATION AND BRAND PROTECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overt

Covert

Forensic

Digital

By Technology

Security Printing & Tamper Proof Labels

Security Inks & Coatings

OVDS and Holograms

Unique Codes

Bar Codes

RFID

Authentication ICS

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

