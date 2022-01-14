Europe Consent Management Market Size 2020, Share, Trends and Opportunities, Expected to Register an Exponential CAGR of 18.5% with the Forecast to 2027

The consent management market in Europe was valued at US$120.99 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 455.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the whole world is experiencing strict data privacy legislation across the global economies. Globally operating organizations has no options left but to adopt cross-border and cross-regulatory compliance strategies to efficiently operate in the system. One of the major factors that has drastically impacted the way companies interact with customers and uses customer’s data is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a data privacy regulation enforced by European Union (EU) on May 2018. As per the GDPR, the organizations across the world must have to take consent of EU citizen whose personal data it wants to process. Consent management platform and solutions helps the website to meet the GDPR regulation and compliance, by gaining user consent for collecting their data (and for further using it) during website visit via cookies.

Europe Consent Management Market-Companies Mentioned

Consentmanager.net

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Trustarc Inc.

ONETRUST, LLC

PIWIK PRO

RAKUTEN ADVERTISING

CYBOT

EUROPE CONSENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Consent Management Market, by Solution

Solutions

Services

Europe Consent Management Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Consent Management Market, by End-Use Industry

Retail

Government

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

The research on the Europe Consent Management market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Consent Management market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Consent Management market.

