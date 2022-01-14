North America Manufacturing Execution System Market to Witness Rising Demand by 2020-2027 | ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, SAP SE

North America manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The MES plays an essential role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. MES ability to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various vital stakeholders helps end-users to enhance and improve their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

NORTH AMERICA MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Component

Software

Services

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Industry Type

Process Industry





Discrete Industry

The research on the North America Manufacturing Execution System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Manufacturing Execution System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Manufacturing Execution System market.

