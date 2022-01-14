Europe Passport Reader Market To Witness Potential Growth Of US$ 71.82 million By 2027 With CAGR of 8.2% | Business Market Insights

The Europe passport reader market is projected to reach US$ 71.82 million by 2027 from US$ 39.40 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The passport reader market is likely to witness rapid growth in Europe during the 2020–2027. A few of the key factors supporting this growth are increase in immigrant population, rise in adoption of e-passports, and surge in international air passenger traffic across the region. Moreover, the technological advances, including OCR, are likely to boost the demand for passport readers in the region during the forecast period.
Major key players covered in this report:
- Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.
- Thales Group
- Access Ltd
- DESKO GmbH
EUROPE PASSPORT READER MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Passport Reader Market,by Technology
- RFID
- Barcode
- OCR
Europe Passport Reader Market, by Type
- Swipe Readers
- Self-Service Kiosks
- Compact Full-Page Readers
- Portable Readers
Europe Passport Reader Market, by Application
- Airport Security
- Border Control
- Others
Europe Passport Reader Market, by Sector
- Public
- Private
The research on the Europe Passport Reader market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Passport Reader market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Passport Reader market.
