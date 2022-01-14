Mobile ECG Devices Market Thriving US$ 2,366.81 million by 2028 Global Analysis by The Insight Partners – Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Mobile ECG Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 2,366.81 million by 2028 from US$ 1,704.91 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Mobile ECG device is used for self-monitoring of heart function at home or on the move. The device is majorly used by people suffering from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, hereditary medical conditions, stress, lack of sleep, overweight, health risks caused due to the high consumption of tobacco. The mobile ECG devices come with sensors that attach to people’s skin. This allows them to record the electrical signals that the heart produces. Factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and heart-related conditions and increasing geriatric population fuel the market growth.

The Global Mobile ECG Devices market report considers the present scenario of the market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2028. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Mobile ECG Devices Market Top Leading Vendors:-

MD Biomedical Inc.

CardioComm Solutions Inc.

THOR

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bittium Biosignals LTD.

Medtronic

AliveCor, Inc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

EB Neuro S.P.A

Cardiocity Limited

Preventice Solutions

Mobile ECG Devices Market – by Modality

Handheld

Pen

Band

Others

Mobile ECG Devices Market – by Type

Monitoring ECG Systems

Diagnostics ECG Systems

Mobile ECG Devices Market – by End User

Personal users

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Services

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘MOBILE ECG DEVICES Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Geographically this report covers all the major manufacturers from India, China, USA, UK, and Japan. The present, past and forecast overview of Mobile ECG Devices Market is represented in this report.

The global report on Mobile ECG Devices Market will provide enough tables, pie-charts, product diagrams, and systematic overview. Aside from that, the study also covered the judgments of the market, fundamental patois, vital review and specific aspects in respect of compassion, as well as, cognizance. The report is essential to the present market conditions since it included most of the quarries in respect of environmental analysis, market value and advanced techniques, business strategies, current trends, and latest advancements.

In conclusion, the Mobile ECG Devices report offers wide-range of information both in term of qualitative and quantitative. It provides in-depth analysis of the global Mobile ECG Devices market, including dealers, sellers, subscribers along with research findings, samples and data sources.

Table of Contents:

Global Mobile ECG Devices Market Research Report 2021-2028

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Vendors

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Mobile ECG Devices Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: Global sales, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Vendors Analysis

Chapter 9: Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders

Chapter 11: Mobile ECG Devices Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Market Forecast 2028

