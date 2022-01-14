Machine Translation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machine translation software automates the process of translating text from one language to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Translation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Translation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-machine-translation-software-2022-2028-577

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Translation Software market was valued at 739.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1598.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Translation Software include Google, Microsoft, IBM, Yandex, Amazon Web Services, Ludwig, Babylon Software, GrammarSoft and Talkao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Machine Translation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Translation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Machine Translation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Machine Translation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Translation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Translation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Yandex

Amazon Web Services

Ludwig

Babylon Software

GrammarSoft

Talkao

IdiomaX

Systran

TripLingo

OpenLogos

Texthelp

ITranslate

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-machine-translation-software-2022-2028-577

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine Translation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine Translation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine Translation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine Translation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine Translation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine Translation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine Translation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine Translation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Translation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Machine Translation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Translation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Translation Software Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Machine Translation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Machine Translation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Machine Translation Software Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)

Global Machine Translation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026