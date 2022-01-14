Translation Services Provider Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Translation service provider services accurately convert text, video, or audio fromone language to another.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Translation Services Provider Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Translation Services Provider Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Captioning Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Translation Services Provider Services include Adobe, Rev, 3Play Media, CaptioningStar, Dotsub, LanguageLine Solutions, Speechpad, Lionbridge Technologies and HI-COM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Translation Services Provider Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Closed Captioning Services
- Interpretation Services
- Localization Services Providers
- Multilingual Desktop Publishing Providers
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Enterprise
- Others
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Translation Services Provider Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Translation Services Provider Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adobe
- Rev
- 3Play Media
- CaptioningStar
- Dotsub
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Speechpad
- Lionbridge Technologies
- HI-COM
- OneHourTranslation
- Tomedes
- Net-Translators
- Amplexor
- Translated
- RWS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Translation Services Provider Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Translation Services Provider Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Translation Services Provider Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Translation Services Provider Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Translation Services Provider Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Translation Services Provider Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Translation Services Provider Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Translation Services Provider Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Translation Services Provider Services Players in Global Market
