Online Learning Platform Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online Learning Platforms, or online course platforms, provide an architecture to create online courses and other educational products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Learning Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Learning Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Learning Platform market was valued at 6997.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Learning Platform include Udemy, Infosec, Epignosis, McGraw-Hill, Thinkific, VitalSource Technologies, Pearson, Skillshare and Cengage Learning Asia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Learning Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Learning Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Learning Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Online Learning Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Learning Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Online Learning Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Learning Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Learning Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Learning Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Udemy

Infosec

Epignosis

McGraw-Hill

Thinkific

VitalSource Technologies

Pearson

Skillshare

Cengage Learning Asia

LearnWorlds

Kajabi

John Wiley & Sons

A Cloud Guru

Freeman &Worth Publishing Group

Laracasts

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Learning Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Learning Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Learning Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Learning Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Learning Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Learning Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Learning Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Learning Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Learning Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Learning Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Learning Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Learning Platform Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Learning Platform Companies

