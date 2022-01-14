Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic data capture (EDC) software replaces the traditional and very manual process of managing clinical trial data with an electronic system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software include IBM, Forte Research Systems, Castor EDC, OpenClinica, Data MATRIX, Medidata Solutions, Medrio, FlaskData and Bioclinica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Speciality Clinics
- Others
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Forte Research Systems
- Castor EDC
- OpenClinica
- Data MATRIX
- Medidata Solutions
- Medrio
- FlaskData
- Bioclinica
- Anju Software
- Arivis
- DATATRAK
- Axiom Real-Time Metrics
- Prelude Dynamics
- Quretec
