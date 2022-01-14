Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic data capture (EDC) software replaces the traditional and very manual process of managing clinical trial data with an electronic system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software include IBM, Forte Research Systems, Castor EDC, OpenClinica, Data MATRIX, Medidata Solutions, Medrio, FlaskData and Bioclinica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Others

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Forte Research Systems

Castor EDC

OpenClinica

Data MATRIX

Medidata Solutions

Medrio

FlaskData

Bioclinica

Anju Software

Arivis

DATATRAK

Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Prelude Dynamics

Quretec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Software Players in Global Market

