Professional Services Automation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Professional services automation (PSA) software provides companies in professional services with project management and resource allocation tools for client projects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Services Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Professional Services Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Professional Services Automation Software include Microsoft, Bigtime Software, Kimble Applications, MAVENLINK, ConnectWise, Oracle, FinancialForce, Avaza and Scoro Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Professional Services Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Professional Services Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Professional Services Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Microsoft
  • Bigtime Software
  • Kimble Applications
  • MAVENLINK
  • ConnectWise
  • Oracle
  • FinancialForce
  • Avaza
  • Scoro Software
  • Projector PSA
  • Datto
  • Replicon
  • Function Point Productivity Software
  • Clarizen
  • Accelo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Professional Services Automation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Professional Services Automation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Professional Services Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Professional Services Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Professional Services Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Professional Services Automation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Professional Services Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Professional Services Automation Software Product Type

