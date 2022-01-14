Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enterprise asset management (EAM) software enables businesses across multiple industries to view, manage, and analyse physical assets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market was valued at 4855.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9044.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software include IBM, CMMS Data Group, Maintenance Connection, Infor, SAP America, Fluke, Assetic, Atlassian and RFgen Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

CMMS Data Group

Maintenance Connection

Infor

SAP America

Fluke

Assetic

Atlassian

RFgen Software

Deighton

GoCodes

Vinity Soft

Assetware Technology

AVEVA Group

E-Emphasys Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Players

