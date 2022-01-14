Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enterprise asset management (EAM) software enables businesses across multiple industries to view, manage, and analyse physical assets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market was valued at 4855.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9044.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software include IBM, CMMS Data Group, Maintenance Connection, Infor, SAP America, Fluke, Assetic, Atlassian and RFgen Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- CMMS Data Group
- Maintenance Connection
- Infor
- SAP America
- Fluke
- Assetic
- Atlassian
- RFgen Software
- Deighton
- GoCodes
- Vinity Soft
- Assetware Technology
- AVEVA Group
- E-Emphasys Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Players
