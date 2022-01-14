Physical Therapy Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Physiotherapy practitioners need physical therapy software to identify patients needs for treatment and to simplify treatment delivery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physical Therapy Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Physical Therapy Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Physical Therapy Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Physical Therapy Software include WebPT, Drchrono, CLINICIENT, Casamba, ClinicSource, TheraOffice, MPN Software Systems, BIOEX SYSTEMS and Raintree Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Physical Therapy Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Physical Therapy Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Physical Therapy Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Others

Global Physical Therapy Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Physical Therapy Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Physical Therapy Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WebPT

Drchrono

CLINICIENT

Casamba

ClinicSource

TheraOffice

MPN Software Systems

BIOEX SYSTEMS

Raintree Systems

Healigo

Pearle Computer Services

Practice Perfect

RehabMyPatient

3D Practice

OptimisPT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Physical Therapy Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Physical Therapy Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Physical Therapy Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Physical Therapy Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Physical Therapy Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Physical Therapy Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Physical Therapy Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Therapy Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physical Therapy Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Therapy Software Companies

