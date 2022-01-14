Physical Therapy Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Physiotherapy practitioners need physical therapy software to identify patients needs for treatment and to simplify treatment delivery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Physical Therapy Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Physical Therapy Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Physical Therapy Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Physical Therapy Software include WebPT, Drchrono, CLINICIENT, Casamba, ClinicSource, TheraOffice, MPN Software Systems, BIOEX SYSTEMS and Raintree Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Physical Therapy Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Physical Therapy Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Physical Therapy Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Speciality Clinics
- Others
Global Physical Therapy Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Physical Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Physical Therapy Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Physical Therapy Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- WebPT
- Drchrono
- CLINICIENT
- Casamba
- ClinicSource
- TheraOffice
- MPN Software Systems
- BIOEX SYSTEMS
- Raintree Systems
- Healigo
- Pearle Computer Services
- Practice Perfect
- RehabMyPatient
- 3D Practice
- OptimisPT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Physical Therapy Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Physical Therapy Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Physical Therapy Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Physical Therapy Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Physical Therapy Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Physical Therapy Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Physical Therapy Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Physical Therapy Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Therapy Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physical Therapy Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Therapy Software Companies
