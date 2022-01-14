Augmented Reality SDK Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An augmented reality software development kit, or AR SDK, allows developers to build digital objects that appear to blend into the real world.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Augmented Reality SDK Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Augmented Reality SDK Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Augmented Reality SDK Software include Apple, Google, Amazon Web Services, Zappar, PTC, HP Development Company, Kudan, DAQRI and Augment SAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Augmented Reality SDK Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Augmented Reality SDK Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Augmented Reality SDK Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Google

Amazon Web Services

Zappar

PTC

HP Development Company

Kudan

DAQRI

Augment SAS

RealityBLU

Wikitude

INDE

VisionStar Information Technology

Insider Navigation

EON Reality

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Augmented Reality SDK Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Augmented Reality SDK Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Augmented Reality SDK Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Augmented Reality SDK Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Augmented Reality SDK Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Augmented Reality SDK Software Companies

