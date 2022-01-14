The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally.

Prime Players in the Automotive Robotics Market are:

ABB Ltd.

Comau SpA

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kuka AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Global Automotive Robotics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical); Component (Controller, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Drive); Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling).

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information on consumption in each region

The estimated increase in consumption rate

Proposed growth in market share for each region

Geographic contribution to market income

Expected growth rates of the regional markets

Market Scope

The “Global Automotive Robotics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography.

