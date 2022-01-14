EnergyNewsTechnologyWorld

Global Automotive Robotics Market Analysis to 2028 | Top Players – ABB Ltd., Comau SpA, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally.

Prime Players in the Automotive Robotics Market are:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Comau SpA
  • DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Kuka AG
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Global Automotive Robotics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical); Component (Controller, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Drive); Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling).

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

  • Data and information on consumption in each region
  • The estimated increase in consumption rate
  • Proposed growth in market share for each region
  • Geographic contribution to market income
  • Expected growth rates of the regional markets

Market Scope

The “Global Automotive Robotics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography.

