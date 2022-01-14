B2B Freight Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – A.P. MOLLER & MAERSK,  ArcBest Corporation (Panther),  CEVA Logistics,  DB Schenker,  DHL International GmbH

With transportation networks getting more global and complex in nature, the demand of freight transportation systems by B2B business models is rapidly growing. The efficient movement of freight is crucial to any economy as well as to the quality of life. Adopting a cost-effective fright transportation system helps small and local players to compete proficiently at the worldwide arena.

Global B2B Freight Transportation Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Transportation Mode (Air, Road, Ocean); Shipment Type (Less-than-truckload (LTL), Full-truck-load (FTL)); End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography

Market Scope

The “Global B2B freight transportation Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the B2B freight transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of B2B freight transportation market with detailed market segmentation by transportation mode, shipment type, end-user industry, and geography. The global B2B freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on B2B Freight Transportation Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the B2B Freight Transportation and related components are disrupted.

