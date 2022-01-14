Europe Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market To Witness Potential Growth Of US$ 2,036.01 million By 2027 With CAGR of 9.6% | Business Market Insights

The Europe pediatric orthopedic implants market is expected to reach US$ 2,036.01 million by 2027 from US$ 990.46 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % during 2019–2027.

Pediatric orthopedic implants are the surgical implants that help in healing bone and spine injuries with deformities. These are designed for pediatric patients specifically. Since children have growing anatomy and the strength of the skeletal system is less, these medical conditions regarding orthopedics require special equipment to fix the deformation in bone, skeleton and other dislocation.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Europe Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Report Include; Johnson and Johnson Services, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, OrthoPediatrics Corp, Wishbone Medical, Inc., Samay Surgical , Vast Ortho, Merete GmbH , Suhradam Ortho,

EUROPE PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDIC IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Hip Implants

Knee Implants

Spine Implants

Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Dental Implants

Others

By Application

Birth Deformities

Limping

Broken Bones

Bone and Joint Infection

Spinal Deformities

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Others

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

The analysis objectives of the report are:

