US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players ARi Industries, Inc, Durex Industries, Indeeco, Briskheat Corporation, Chromalox, Inc, Emerson Electric Co.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the US mineral insulated heating cable market are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are ARi Industries, Inc.; Raychem RPG Private Limited; BriskHeat; Chromalox; Eltherm GmbH; Emerson Electric Co.; Durex Industries; Indeeco; Trasor Corp.; Thermocoax Group; Thermon; and Valin.

Mineral insulated heating cables are widely adopted across various industries for several applications. In 1991, the national standards for cables and terminals announced that the implementation of mineral insulated heating cables of 750V and below is being approved across many departments to deal efficiently with various electrical design specifications issues. A few prominent features of mineral insulated heating cables are:

It can withstand high operating temperature It has high fire resistance as it is made of copper and magnesium oxide It is highly explosion-proof as it consists of extremely compact insulating material As inorganic material is used in the manufacturing of mineral insulated cable, it exhibits long service life. It is waterproof and has high mechanical strength, high current carrying capacity, and good grounding resistance.

In the construction industry, moisture can easily affect cable joints that can cause a short circuit and other electrical faults. Therefore, mineral insulated heating cable is used in the industry. The cables are also deployed in rail transit tunnel; fire protection system; high-rise buildings for emergency lighting, general lighting, electrical fire circuit, and fire alarm; ships and warships; and aerospace for general lighting, emergency lighting, and computer room control circuit.

US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market – By Cable Type

Single Core

Twin Core

US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market – By Sheath Type

Copper

Stainless Steel

Cupronickel

Others

US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market – By Temperature Range

Less than 200°C

201–500°C

501–700°C

Above 700°C Stainless Steel

US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market – By End-User

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Others

A few of the other high temperature applications where the integration of MI cable is increasing are container heating systems, heating systems for hoppers, floodgate heating, heating for conveyor spirals, heating for mixers, vessel heaters, can heaters, special furnaces for red heat, special furnaces for temper processes, casting processes, heating of shapes, preheating of welding, sinter metals, and melting pots. Therefore, the growing applications of mineral insulated heating cables owing to its features are anticipated to bolster its market growth during the forecast period.

The research on the US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Mineral Insulated Heating Cable market.

