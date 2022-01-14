Europe Artichokes Market Increasing Demand Due to COVID-19 Including Top Players Profiles like Agro T18 Italia Srl, Campo de Lorca , Caprichos del Paladar

The Europe artichokes market is expected to grow from US$ 1,458.22 million in 2021 to US$ 1,877.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Artichokes Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Artichokes market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Artichokes are known for their medicinal properties. Though they are categorized in the Mediterranean countries, health benefits associated with it has increased its demand in recent years. Seasonal availability, concentrated production coupled with low awareness regarding its benefits has confined the use of artichokes in end user industries.

Europe Artichokes Market – Company Profiles

Agro T18 Italia Srl Campo de Lorca Caprichos del Paladar Herrawi Group Master Fruit SRL Ocean Mist Ole Sa Marigosa Società Consortile a r.l. Societa Semplice Agricola F.lli Piras

However, due to its high nutritional profile researcher are interested to discover its antioxidant, choleretic, hepatoprotective, bile-enhancing and lipid-lowering effects. Till now, number of clinical and experimental trials have been performed and positive results have been stated by researchers. Moreover, number of studies have been conducted to demonstrate the effect of antioxidants of human and animal health, especially regarding the liver health. Researcher have suggested that leaf extract of artichokes can be used in formulation of dietary supplements and also in animal nutrition. Owing to this, many pharmaceutical or nutraceutical companies have shifted their focus on R&D activities related to artichokes opening new avenues for Europe artichokes market.

Europe Artichokes Market – By Category

Organic

Conventional

Europe Artichokes Market – By Product Type

Globe Artichokes

Elongated Artichokes

Europe Artichokes Market – By End Use

Food Processing

Direct Consumption

Beverages Processing

Others

Europe Artichokes Market – By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Rest of Europe

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Artichokes market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Artichokes market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Artichokes market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Artichokes market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Artichokes market.

