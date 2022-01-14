Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Growth Analysis Till 2027 |Axtria, Inc., Avalon Health Economics LLC, PHARMALEX GMBH, Analysis Group, ICON PLC, IQVIA Inc.

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 110.0 million in 2020 to US$ 212.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Companies Mentioned

Axtria, Inc. Avalon Health Economics LLC PHARMALEX GMBH Analysis Group ICON PLC IQVIA Inc. McKESSON CORPORATION Syneos Health

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services play a significant role in drug approval and reimbursement with payers. The HEOR services allow to evaluate the economics of treatment and quantify the associated results. Likewise, in the healthcare industry, decision-makers experience the pressure to opt for therapeutic ‘interventions’ from various treatment options made available by pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology companies. Also, there is constant pressure to control the rising healthcare cost. Therefore, HEOR services help decision-makers to adequately compare and understand the appropriate option among all the available options.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Service

Economic Modelling/Evaluation

Real-world Data Analysis and Information Systems

Clinical Outcome

Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement

By Service Provider

Consultancy

Contract Research Organizations

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biotech/Pharma Companies

Government Organizations

By Country

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



The primary focus of the manufacturer is to offer cost-effective and efficient products in the market. The other main objective of the product development is to develop products to lead to better communication between the healthcare provider and patients. This would result in increased awareness and knowledge, which would eventually lead to the growth of the company and industry. However, to drive the better business there is a need much understanding the health economics and their outcomes. Hence, it becomes difficult for a market player to design a product and its lifecycle throughout the developmental process. Various companies outsource HEOR services to understand the regulations, healthcare coverage, and access decisions and identify the intervention that would benefit the specific populations of patients. The HEOR’s most essential service is helping players fill the gap between clinical trials and actual health outcomes.

The research on the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market.

