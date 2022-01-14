NewsTechnology

Global and United States Lab-Grown Meat Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Lab-Grown Meat market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lab-Grown Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Lab-Grown Meat market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Poultry
  • Beef
  • Pork
  • Duck
  • Seafood
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Food Service Channels
  • Food Retail

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Aleph Farms
  • Mosa Meat BV
  • Eat JUST Inc.
  • Meatable
  • Memphis Meats
  • SuperMeat
  • Finless Foods Inc.
  • IntegriCulture Inc.
  • Avant Meats Company Limited
  • Balletic Foods

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lab-Grown Meat Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Poultry
1.2.3 Beef
1.2.4 Pork
1.2.5 Duck
1.2.6 Seafood
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food Service Channels
1.3.3 Food Retail
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Lab-Grown Meat Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Lab-Grown Meat, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Lab-Grown Meat Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Lab-Grown Meat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Lab-Grown Meat Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Lab-Grown Meat Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Lab-Grown Meat Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Lab-Grown Meat Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Lab-Grown Meat Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Antacid Market by Type (Proton Pump Inhibitor, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers), Application (OTC Drug, Rx Drug), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

2 weeks ago

Global Iqf Banana Market Research and Forecast -2027 | Uren Food Group, Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry NV., Inventure Foods

4 weeks ago

CNG Dispenser Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2028, Top Players- Parker Hannifin Corp, Scheidt & Bachmann Tubs d.o.o., TATSUNO EUROPE a.s., Tokheim (Dover Fueling Solutions) and Others

2 days ago

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button