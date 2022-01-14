Global and China Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
- Wet Spinning
- Dry Spinning
Segment by Application
- Garment Industry
- Home Textiles
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Aksa Akrilik
- Dralon
- Aditya Birla Group
- Exlan
- Mitsubishi Rayon Group
- Taekwang
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
- Kaltex Fibers
- Toray
- DOLAN GmbH
- SDF Group
- Yousuf Dewan
- Indian Acrylics
- Pasupati Acrylon
- Vardhman
- Sinopec
- Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
- CNPC
- Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wet Spinning
1.2.3 Dry Spinning
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Garment Industry
1.3.3 Home Textiles
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Manufacturers by Sales
