Lab Automation Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2028

Lab automation or Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to develop, research and optimize technologies in the clinical laboratory. The application of this technology in laboratories helps to achieve higher levels of performance in less time. Laboratory automation aids increasing productivity, reducing lab process cycle times, elevating experimental data quality and enabling easy experimentation. Moreover, the system includes development of the laboratory information (management) systems (LIS/LIMS) and improvement of pre

The “Global Lab Automation Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the lab automation market with detailed market segmentation equipment, software, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lab automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Lab Automation Market companies

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Beckman Coulter, Inc

3. Hudson Robotics

4. BD

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8. PerkinElmer Inc.

9. Sysmex

10. Abbott

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Lab Automation Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lab Automation Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Lab Automation Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market is segmented as automated workstations, microplate readers, robotic systems, off-the-shelf automated workcells, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and others.

On the basis of software, the global lab automation market is segmented into laboratory execution systems (LES), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, genomics solutions, microbiology solutions and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Lab Automation Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Lab Automation Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lab Automation Market – By Equipments

1.3.2 Lab Automation Market – By Software

1.3.3 Lab Automation Market – By Application

1.3.4 Lab Automation Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LAB AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LAB AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

