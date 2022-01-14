Middle East & Africa RFID Locks Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 638.78 Mn By 2027: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa RFID Locks Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The RFID locks market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow from US$ 341.73 Mn in 2019 to US$ 638.78 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Middle East & Africa RFID locks market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The MEA includes countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of the MEA. South Africa’s growing population and rapid urbanization have created booming demand for housing and commercial property, with direct and indirect investments associated to property development. Attributed to this, the country is expected to showcase expansion of affordable housing and essential urban infrastructure. Development of new commercial buildings will a have positive role in boosting the scope of installation RFID locks. With increasing installation of such systems, the demand for sensors will also rise which is projected to fuel the market growth. Saudi Arabia is one of the most important economies in the MEA, and it is also among the fastest-growing economies in the world. The Saudi Arabian government continuously emphasizes urban development as the country is gradually becoming a tourism and business hub. This factor is catalyzing the growth of the RFID locks market in Saudi Arabia.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Assa Abloy AB

Digilock (Security People, Inc.)

Dormakaba Holding AG

Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe & Fletcher Group)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Onity Inc.

Samsung Group

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks market segments and regions.

By Access Devices

Key Cards

Mobile Phones

Key Fobs

By End-User

Hospitality

Residential

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Government & Public Utility

Others

The research on the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa RFID Locks market.

