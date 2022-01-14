NewsTechnology

Global and United State Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14)

Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United State market, this report focuses on the Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United State.

 

Segment by Type

  • Natural Gamma Undecalactone
  • Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone

Segment by Application

  • Food and Beverages
  • Cosmetic
  • Perfume
  • Household Products
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Kao Chemicals
  • Soda Aromatic
  • Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical
  • Takasago
  • Anhui Hyea Aromas
  • Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical
  • Shanghai Wan Xiang
  • Zhejiang NHU
  • De Monchy Aromatics
  • Penta Manufacturing Company
  • Advanced Biotech
  • Shangdong Yaroma Perfume
  • VIGON
  • Moellhausen S.p.A.
  • Elan Chemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Natural Gamma Undecalactone
1.2.3 Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetic
1.3.4 Perfume
1.3.5 Household Products
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

