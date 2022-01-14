Global and United State Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United State market, this report focuses on the Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United State.

Segment by Type

Natural Gamma Undecalactone

Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic

Perfume

Household Products

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kao Chemicals

Soda Aromatic

Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical

Takasago

Anhui Hyea Aromas

Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical

Shanghai Wan Xiang

Zhejiang NHU

De Monchy Aromatics

Penta Manufacturing Company

Advanced Biotech

Shangdong Yaroma Perfume

VIGON

Moellhausen S.p.A.

Elan Chemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Gamma Undecalactone

1.2.3 Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Perfume

1.3.5 Household Products

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

