Global and United State Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14)
Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United State market, this report focuses on the Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United State.
Segment by Type
- Natural Gamma Undecalactone
- Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone
Segment by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetic
- Perfume
- Household Products
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Kao Chemicals
- Soda Aromatic
- Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical
- Takasago
- Anhui Hyea Aromas
- Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical
- Shanghai Wan Xiang
- Zhejiang NHU
- De Monchy Aromatics
- Penta Manufacturing Company
- Advanced Biotech
- Shangdong Yaroma Perfume
- VIGON
- Moellhausen S.p.A.
- Elan Chemical
Table of content
