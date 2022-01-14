NewsTechnology

Global and China Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar

Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • Arabinose
  • Fructose
  • Fucose
  • Glucose
  • Xylose
  • Galactose
  • Rhamnose
  • Mannose

Segment by Application

  • Animal Feed Industry
  • Beverages
  • Biofuel Industry
  • Food
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • A & Z Food Additives Co. Ltd
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Atlantic Chemicals Trading GMBH
  • Biovittoria Limited
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Cumberland Packing Corp
  • Danisco
  • Dulcette Technologies LLC
  • DuPont de Nemours?Inc
  • Futaste Co., Ltd.
  • Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.
  • Naturex Nutrition & Health
  • Impala Imperial Sugar Company

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Arabinose
1.2.3 Fructose
1.2.4 Fucose
1.2.5 Glucose
1.2.6 Xylose
1.2.7 Galactose
1.2.8 Rhamnose
1.2.9 Mannose
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Animal Feed Industry
1.3.3 Beverages
1.3.4 Biofuel Industry
1.3.5 Food
1.3.6 Personal Care
1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

