Global and United States Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Aflatoxin Testing Kits market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aflatoxin Testing Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Aflatoxin Testing Kits market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
- Testing Aflatoxin M1
- Testing Aflatoxins B and G
- Testing Total Aflatoxin
Segment by Application
- Hospital Use
- Home Use
- Laboratory Use
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Neogen Corporation
- VICAM, A Waters Business
- Charm Sciences, Inc.
- Creative Diagnostics
- Diagnostic Automation Inc.
- Romer Labs
- Scigiene Corporation
- ELISA Technologies, Inc.
- Eurofins-Technologies
- R-Biopharm AG
- Biosystems SA
- Advanced Biomart
- Nankai Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Envirologix, Inc
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Testing Aflatoxin M1
1.2.3 Testing Aflatoxins B and G
1.2.4 Testing Total Aflatoxin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospital Use
1.3.3 Home Use
1.3.4 Laboratory Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
