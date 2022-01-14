Global and United States Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Aflatoxin Testing Kits market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aflatoxin Testing Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aflatoxin Testing Kits market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Testing Aflatoxin M1

Testing Aflatoxins B and G

Testing Total Aflatoxin

Segment by Application

Hospital Use

Home Use

Laboratory Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Neogen Corporation

VICAM, A Waters Business

Charm Sciences, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Diagnostic Automation Inc.

Romer Labs

Scigiene Corporation

ELISA Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins-Technologies

R-Biopharm AG

Biosystems SA

Advanced Biomart

Nankai Biotech Co., Ltd.

Envirologix, Inc

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Testing Aflatoxin M1

1.2.3 Testing Aflatoxins B and G

1.2.4 Testing Total Aflatoxin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital Use

1.3.3 Home Use

1.3.4 Laboratory Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Aflatoxin Testing Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Aflatoxin Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

