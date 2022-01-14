Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents market was valued at 301.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

GI obstruction is a preterminal event in patients with inoperable malignancies of the esophagus, stomach, duodenum and pancreas, and with direct invasion of other malignancies into the GI tract.Factors such as increasing geriatric population who have stomach or digestive cancer and gradually stabilizing prices of these devices in emerging countries of Asia and Latin America are driving the growth of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

ELLA-CS

Olympus America

ConMed

Gore Medical

TaeWoong Medical

Hobbs Medical

C.R. Bard

Merit Medical Endotek

By Types:

Biliary Stent

Esophageal Stent

Duodenal Stent

Pancreatic Stent

Colonic Stent

By Applications:

Biliary Disease

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Biliary Stent

1.4.3 Esophageal Stent

1.4.4 Duodenal Stent

1.4.5 Pancreatic Stent

1.4.6 Colonic Stent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Biliary Disease

1.5.3 Stomach Cancer

1.5.4 Colorectal Cancer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market

1.8.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Stents Sales Volum

