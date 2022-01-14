NewsTechnology

Global and Japan Casting Urethanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Casting Urethanes

Casting Urethanes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Urethanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Casting Urethanes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • Flexible Urethane Materials
  • Rigid Urethane Materials

Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Medical Devices
  • Automotive
  • Industrial Manufacturing Equipmentcal Devices
  • Aerospace

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Fiber Glast Developments Corporation
  • PTM&W Industries, Inc
  • Smooth-On, Inc
  • Freeman Mfg. & Supply Co
  • Advanced Prototype Molding
  • Polytek® Development Corp

