Global and Japan Parting Waxes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Parting Waxes

Parting Waxes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parting Waxes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Parting Waxes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • Conventional Parting Wax
  • Semi-Permanent Parting Wax
  • Silicone-Free Parting Wax

Segment by Application

  • Open Mold hand
  • Spray Lay Up
  • Resin Transfer
  • Compression Molding

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • BCC Products, Inc
  • Alec Tiranti
  • REXCO-USA
  • Hapco, Inc
  • TR Mold Release
  • Stoner Inc

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Parting Waxes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Parting Waxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Conventional Parting Wax
1.2.3 Semi-Permanent Parting Wax
1.2.4 Silicone-Free Parting Wax
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Parting Waxes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Open Mold hand
1.3.3 Spray Lay Up
1.3.4 Resin Transfer
1.3.5 Compression Molding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Parting Waxes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Parting Waxes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Parting Waxes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Parting Waxes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Parting Waxes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Parting Waxes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Parting Waxes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Parting Waxes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Parting Waxes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Parting Waxes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Parting Waxes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Parting Waxes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Parting Waxes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

