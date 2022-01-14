Global Gas Detectors for Shipping Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Gas Detectors for Shipping market was valued at 26.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gas Detectors for Shipping is a device that detects the presence of gases in ship, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologiesThe Gas Detectors for Shipping industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and United States In Europe, transnational companies, like Drger and TYPO are taking a leading share in this area. As to United States, Honeywell Analytics has become a global leader. Europe is the largest consumer of Gas Detectors for Shipping and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in Ship industry. China and Japan have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Gas Detectors for Shipping in the Asia Pacific region. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

By Market Verdors:

TYPO

Drger

Honeywell Analytics

Emerson

Mine Safety Appliances

Riken Keiki

New Cosmos Electric

IGD

SENSIT Technologies

EXSAF

By Types:

Portable Gas Detector

Fixed Gas Detector

By Applications:

Cargo ship

Cruise ship

