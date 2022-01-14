Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dairy Starter Culture market was valued at 816.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are intentionally added to milk in order to create a desired outcome in the final product, most often through their growth and fermentation processes.Dairy Starter Cultures are freeze-dried starter cultures that are used for bulk starter preparation. It can be used in yoghurt, Kefir, pasta filata, fermented milk, cheese, and so on. Among various applications, consumption from cheese industry held largest share with 34.46% globally in 2016. The dairy starter culture industry is highly concentrated as one company, Chr. Hansen, owns about 45% sales share globally. Production of dairy starter culture mainly concentrates in Europe and North America presently.

By Market Verdors:

Chr. Hansen

Danisco

DSM

CSK

Lallemand

Sacco System

Dalton

BDF Ingredients

Lactina

Lb Bulgaricum

Anhui Jinlac Biotech

Probio-Plus

By Types:

Mesophilic

Thermophilic

Probiotics

By Applications:

Cheese

Yoghourt

Buttermilk

Cream

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dairy Starter Culture Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mesophilic

1.4.3 Thermophilic

1.4.4 Probiotics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cheese

1.5.3 Yoghourt

1.5.4 Buttermilk

1.5.5 Cream

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dairy Starter Culture Market

1.8.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dairy Starter Culture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dairy Starter Culture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North A

