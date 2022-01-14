Global Mattresses Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mattresses market was valued at 21.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable. Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable “topper.” China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

By Types:

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

By Applications:

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mattresses Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mattresses Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Innerspring Mattress

1.4.3 Foam Mattress

1.4.4 Latex Mattress

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mattresses Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Private Households

1.5.3 Hotels

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mattresses Market

1.8.1 Global Mattresses Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mattresses Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mattresses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mattresses Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mattresses Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mattresses Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mattresses Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Mattresses Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Mattresses Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2

