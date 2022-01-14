In-flight Catering Service Market is Recovering from Covid19 Outbreak More Details About key players and future analysis

The “In-flight Catering Service Market Forecast to 2025 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global In-flight Catering Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The global in-flight catering service market accounted to US$17.96 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$29.0 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase number of commercial air travel and partnership between airlines and hotels & chefs.

Key vendors engaged in the In-flight Catering Service market and covered in this report:

ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Egyptair In-flight Services, Emirates Flight Catering, Flying Food Group LLC, Gategroup, Newrest Group, SATS Ltd., Saudi Airlines Catering

The global in-flight catering service market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The in-flight catering service market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the better quality foods & beverages to their customers. The airlines on the other hand, are procuring the increased number of aircrafts, to meet the growing air passengers across the globe, is also significantly driving the in-flight catering service market.

The pace of expansion of commercial aviation across the globe is significant in the recent times. The airlines in the developed countries as well as developing nations are ordering increased number of narrow body aircrafts, wide body aircrafts, business jets and regional jets in order to meet the constantly rising air travel demand. Owing to the continuously rising disposable income among the population in developing and developed regions across the globe, the demand for air travel is also increasing at similar pace. The commercial air traffic is anticipated to maintain a constant growth rate over the years, despite of different challenges such as rising aviation fuel costs, technical faults causing accidents and others. However, the barriers are succeeded by the increase in number of passengers across the globe. The low cost carriers (LCC) in the developed economies as well as developing economies are turning the revolution by offering low fare business models which is attracting the upper middle class and middle class society of developing nations. As per International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global commercial aviation passenger count in 2016 accounted for 3.8 Billion, and the same is expected to rise to 7.2 Billion by 2036.

The global commercial aviation infrastructure has expanded significantly over the years, and in the current market, the industry is witnessing steep growth in terms of aircraft orders and deliveries. The growing number of aircraft deliveries to the commercial airlines is creating increased potential for in-flight catering service market. Various full service airlines and low cost carriers across the globe outsource several on-ground and on-board procedures and operations owing to implementation of cost cutting strategy. In-flight catering services is related to the viability of business models of both flagship carriers, and low cost carriers. Attributing to the fact that, on-board catering or on-board culinary services are one of the top priorities of the passengers while selecting the airlines, the carrier companies are partnering with top level hotels for outsourced catering services. Although the airlines are facing constant pressures on cost cutting, the quality of food and catering service remains highly important to the carriers, as the service directly contributes to the improved flight experience. This factor has raised the competition among the catering service providers, and the competition is expected to upsurge with the rise in competition among the airlines.

In-flight Catering Service Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

