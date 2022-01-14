Global Meat Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Meat market was valued at 3407.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Processed meat has been modified to either extend its shelf life or change the taste and the main methods are smoking, curing, or adding salt or preservatives. Processed meat includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, beef jerky and ham as well as canned meat and meat-based sauces.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, Cargill Europe is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015. The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.

By Market Verdors:

WH Group

JBS

Tyson Foods

Kraft Heinz

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

BRF SA

OSI Group

Toennies

Charoen Pokphand Group

Hormel Foods

Danish Crown

Nippon Ham

Seaboard Corporation

Itoham Foods

New Hope Group

Jinluo

Cremonini

Yurun Group

By Types:

Pork

Beef

Poultry

By Applications:

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Meat Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pork

1.4.3 Beef

1.4.4 Poultry

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meat Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

1.5.3 Convenience Stores

1.5.4 Independent Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Meat Market

1.8.1 Global Meat Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Meat Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Meat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Meat Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Meat Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Meat Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Meat Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Meat Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Meat Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Meat Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016

