Global and Japan Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • Purity99%
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Photopolymer Films
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • ALADDIN-E
  • Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Purity99%
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Photopolymer Films
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

