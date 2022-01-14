Global Lager Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lager market was valued at 30987.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lager is a type of beer conditioned at low temperatures. The term “lager” may also be used as a verb to describe the cold-conditioning process that marks the style. There are dozens of beer styles which fit in the lager type, broadly categorized by the depth of color, being (from lightest to darkest) pale, golden, amber, or dark. Pale lager is the most widely consumed and commercially available style of beer.Lager beer uses a process of cool fermentation, followed by maturation in cold storage. The German word “Lager” means storeroom or warehouse. The yeast generally used with lager brewing is Saccharomyces pastorianus. It is a close relative of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast used for warm fermented ales.

By Market Verdors:

AB InBev

Heineken

SAB Miller

Carlsberg

Asahi Group

Becks Brewery

Birra Menabrea

Bitburger Braugruppe

Budweiser Budvar Brewery

Cesu Alus

Chinese Resource Enterprise

D.G. Yuengling and Son

Diageo

Forst

Grupo Modelo

Kirin Holdings

Krombacher

Molson Coors

New Belgium Brewing

Oettinger Brewery Group

Pivovarna Lako

Radeberger Brewery

Radeberger Gruppe

Royal Unibrew

San Miguel Brewery

Sierra Nevada Brewing

vyturys

The Boston Beer

The Gambrinus

Tsingtao Brewery

By Types:

Standard lager

Premium lager

By Applications:

Blue-collar worker

White-collar worker

Retired and Unemployed Individual

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lager Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard lager

1.4.3 Premium lager

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lager Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Blue-collar worker

1.5.3 White-collar worker

1.5.4 Retired and Unemployed Individual

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lager Market

1.8.1 Global Lager Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lager Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lager Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lager Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lager Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lager Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Lager Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Lager Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Lager Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price a

