Global Lager Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Lager market was valued at 30987.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Lager is a type of beer conditioned at low temperatures. The term “lager” may also be used as a verb to describe the cold-conditioning process that marks the style. There are dozens of beer styles which fit in the lager type, broadly categorized by the depth of color, being (from lightest to darkest) pale, golden, amber, or dark. Pale lager is the most widely consumed and commercially available style of beer.Lager beer uses a process of cool fermentation, followed by maturation in cold storage. The German word “Lager” means storeroom or warehouse. The yeast generally used with lager brewing is Saccharomyces pastorianus. It is a close relative of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast used for warm fermented ales.
By Market Verdors:
- AB InBev
- Heineken
- SAB Miller
- Carlsberg
- Asahi Group
- Becks Brewery
- Birra Menabrea
- Bitburger Braugruppe
- Budweiser Budvar Brewery
- Cesu Alus
- Chinese Resource Enterprise
- D.G. Yuengling and Son
- Diageo
- Forst
- Grupo Modelo
- Kirin Holdings
- Krombacher
- Molson Coors
- New Belgium Brewing
- Oettinger Brewery Group
- Pivovarna Lako
- Radeberger Brewery
- Radeberger Gruppe
- Royal Unibrew
- San Miguel Brewery
- Sierra Nevada Brewing
- vyturys
- The Boston Beer
- The Gambrinus
- Tsingtao Brewery
By Types:
- Standard lager
- Premium lager
By Applications:
- Blue-collar worker
- White-collar worker
- Retired and Unemployed Individual
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lager Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Standard lager
1.4.3 Premium lager
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lager Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Blue-collar worker
1.5.3 White-collar worker
1.5.4 Retired and Unemployed Individual
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Lager Market
1.8.1 Global Lager Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Lager Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Lager Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Lager Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Lager Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Lager Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Lager Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Lager Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North America Lager Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price a
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Craft Premium Lager Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Lager Beer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Lager Market Research Report 2021-2025