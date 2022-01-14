Global Food Flavour Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Food Flavour market was valued at 1659.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

International organization of the flavor industry defines Food Flavour from the perspective of Flavor and Fragrance Industry: Food Flavour is a concentrative preparation, which might not include solution or carrier, only giving foods fragrance but no saline taste, sweet taste or sour taste, and is not consumed in the form of essence. This report focuses on Food Flavour market. Food Flavour is mainly used in Beverage, Snacks, Dairy Products and Others. In 2019, their market share are respectively about 31%, 38%, 16%, 9% and 6%. Food Flavour could be split into natural food flavour and synthetic food flavour, which in 2019 occupied market share of approximately 80% and 20%, respectively. Currently key manufacturers of global Food Flavour market are Givaudan, Firmenich, WILD Flavors, Symrise and Takasago International. The top 5 companies accounted for a total market share of nearly 57% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Givaudan

Firmenich

Symrise

IFF

Roberte

Frutarom

Sensien

WILD Flavors

T-Hasegawa

Takasago Inter

Mane

Huabao Flavours & Fragrances

Boton

Zhonghua Chemical

By Types:

Synthetic Food Flavour

Natural Food Flavour

By Applications:

Snacks

Beverage

Dairy Products

Desserts

