Global Private LTE Market in-Depth Analysis by Vendors: Cisco Systems, Inc.,CommScope Inc.,Future Technologies, Inc.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,NetNumber, Inc.,Samsung Group,Sierra Wireless, Inc.

The private LTE market was valued at US$ 2,892.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,507.2 million by 2028. The Private LTE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2028.

The growing requirement for the transition of disparate, disconnected networks to smart connected systems in order to offer enhanced customer interaction and service delivery modes has led to the introduction of private LTE networks. Furthermore, a private LTE network eradicates the constraints associated with a conventional network system, such as Ethernet or Wi-Fi, by supporting both human and machine communication on one network. Private LTE network, still in its stage of development, is comparatively niche and, in the past four years, has not seen much penetration. However, with the introduction of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), its deployment is expected to witness high growth opportunities during the forecast period. The primary driver of private LTE networks is growing adoption of isolated systems. In addition, increasing the global adoption of smartphones is expected to push market expansion in a positive direction during the forecast period. Furthermore, the government initiatives to provide improved public safety are projected to fuel the global demand for private LTE networks. Problems, however, such as the complexity of implementing a private LTE network might hamper the growth of the private LTE market during the forecast period.

Private LTE Market – Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Future Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NetNumber, Inc.

Samsung Group

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Star Solutions

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Moreover, COVID-19 on the other side is anticipated to accelerate private 5G and LTE adoption. Among B2C and consumer, the data consumption is expected to grow as social distancing continues. Also, the enterprises pivot to digital models and function virtually, the rate of data consumption will endure to boom and as result creating demand for establishing connectivity-centric ecosystem. In addition, to maintain ease network congestion and service quality, the telecom providers have started to invest more substantial in private LTE and 5G networks. During pandemic situation, companies like Verizon and Huwaei has launched new private LTE services. For instance, in 2020, Huawei together with Jishi Media has built an LTE base station powered by a 700 MHz LTE network. The new system is capable of streaming real-time HD video captured by the ecological data, infrared camera traps, and footage from road checkpoints as well as fire safety cameras in the Northeastern China Tiger and Leopard National Park. Therefore, despite of pandemic outbreak, the countries have taken fruitful decisions.

Players operating in the Private LTE market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the private LTE market. A few developments by key players of the private LTE market are:

In April 2021, Epic has partnered with Ericsson to modernize its existing network and to avail 5G radio access network (RAN) to provide 5G services in Malta. The collaboration includes sharing of Ericsson Spectrum and Ericsson Antenna System which will be deployed in Epic’s network to provide smooth, fast, and cost-effective shift to 5G services in Malta.

In December 2019, Huawei’s 5G RAN gNodeB and LTE eNodeB has passed 3GPP’s Security Assurance Specifications (SCAS) testing.

Private LTE Market – by Component

Solution

Services

Private LTE Market – by Type

FDD

TDD

Private LTE Market – By End- user

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

Others

Private LTE Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

SAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

