Global Network Security Firewall Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis by Vendors: Adaptive Mobile security,AMD Telecom S.A,ANAM Technologies,Cellusys,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Mobileum Inc.

The Network Security Firewall Market was valued at US$ 2,819.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8,813.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The SMS landscape is transforming at a quick pace, where SMS firewall has captured a prominent position in terms of establishment of sufficient A2P SMS monetization strategy, and equipping them with network analysis and protection competences. The demand for SMS security firewall over the cast of time has spawned various providers, offering mobile operators a variety of value propositions and vendors to choose solutions.

Companies

Adaptive Mobile security

AMD Telecom S.A

ANAM Technologies

Cellusys

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mobileum Inc.

Omobio (Pvt) Ltd

Openmind Networks

SAP SE

Symsoft AB (Sinch)

As the SMS prevails to be a critical factor for revenue generation, the operators across the world are focusing on technological modifications in order to deal with threats like spams/spoofs and fraudulent activities. Therefore, the rising security and privacy concerns among the industry players is expected to drive the demand for SMS firewall, subsequently contributing to the network security firewall market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Network Security Firewall Market

The threat of coronavirus resulting the disease COVID-19 is expected to have disruptive impact on the economy of US and Canada. It has disrupted the global supply of goods resulting the US companies to fulfill the orders. It has resulted to reduced labor on supply side, slowdown in the demand for products, and services other side.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, owing to COVID-19 impact, the US would experience contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Further, as per the US Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAS), foreign direct investment (FDI) flows could fall between 5% and 15% to their lowest levels since the 2008–2009 financial crisis.

Due to the shutdown of businesses and the fall in the demand of network security firewall in the first quarter of 2020, the market is significantly impacted. Moreover, due to the falling GDP, the market will have negative impact on the growth rate of network security firewall market. However, the increasing number of work from home population, the market will witness potential demand of firewall services since; the risk of cyber threats is high. It is expected that the economy will regain its momentum soon; the market for network security firewall will witness a significant demand.

Strategic Insights

The players operating in the enterprise content management market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In January 2020, Anam Technologies announced Managed Services business which deals with detection as well as filtration of grey-route traffic necessary for subscriber protection and full A2P monetization against SPAM & fraud.

In March 2019, Cisco introduces patches for holes in software for Nexus 3000, 3500, 9000 switches and for Firepower 4100 Series next-generation firewall and Firepower 9300 security appliance.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Segments:

Network security firewall Market – By Component

Solution

SMS

A2PSMS

P2ASMS

Signalling

SS7

Diameter

SIP

GTP

Others

Services

Network security firewall Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Network Security Firewall Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

