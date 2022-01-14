NewsTechnology

Global and China Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • 95%HPLC
  • 97%HPLC
  • 98%HPLC
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Reactive Flame Retardant
  • Intermediate
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Oceanchem Group Limited
  • YIXING CITY ZHONGZHENG CHEMICAL
  • Shandong Tongcheng Medicine
  • ICL Industrial Products
  • Jinan Qinmu Fine Chemical
  • Loyal Gain International Enterprise Limited
  • Merck KGaA
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry
  • Hairui Chemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 95%HPLC
1.2.3 97%HPLC
1.2.4 98%HPLC
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Reactive Flame Retardant
1.3.3 Intermediate
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Dibromoneopentyl Glycol (DBNPG) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

