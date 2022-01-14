North America Smart HVAC Controls Market Ready to Boost up to 2027 with CAGR 9.2%| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Smart HVAC Controls Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America smart HVAC controls market was valued at US$ 2,743.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 5,471.0 million by 2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics

Lennox International Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Smart heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is an integral part of facilities and smart buildings management. Smart HVAC controls offers a wide range of sensors and advanced control technologies which helps detect operational needs of buildings. Rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart HVAC controls market, as nowadays, the manufacturers are integrating IoT technology with HVAC systems. Manufacturers program the systems to work with other linked systems, such as door locks and powered window shades, in real-time. Increasing connectivity of machine to machine (M2M) is encouraging users to use HVAC units with intelligent machine systems.

North America Smart HVAC Controls market Segmentations-

By Product Type

Smart Thermostat

Smart Air Vent

Other Types

By Implementation Type

New Construction

Retrofit

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

In addition, companies use components, such as sensors, to collect real-time data and monitor indoor environmental conditions to enhance the user experience. Increasing use of intelligent sensor technology would propel the demand for smart HVAC controls during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness of potential benefits of smart HVAC controls and associated costs of installation and maintenance may hinder the market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Smart HVAC Controls market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the North America Smart HVAC Controls market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Smart HVAC Controls market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Smart HVAC Controls market.

