Global and China White Pigment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

White Pigment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global White Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the White Pigment market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • Inorganic Pigment
  • Organic Pigment
  • Specialty Pigment

Segment by Application

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Printing Inks
  • Construction Materials
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • The Chemours Chemical Company
  • CRISTAL
  • Tronox Limited
  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
  • BASF SE
  • LANXESS
  • Clariant International AG
  • Ferro Corporation
  • KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
  • Sun Chemical Corporation
  • Cathay Industries Group
  • Heubach GmbH
  • Gharda Chemicals Limited
  • Altana AG

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 White Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global White Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Inorganic Pigment
1.2.3 Organic Pigment
1.2.4 Specialty Pigment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global White Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Construction Materials
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global White Pigment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global White Pigment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global White Pigment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global White Pigment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 White Pigment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global White Pigment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global White Pigment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 White Pigment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global White Pigment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global White Pigment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global White Pigment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top White Pigment Manufacturers by Sales

