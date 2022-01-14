NewsTechnology

Global and China Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market

Cannabinoid Hemp Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil
  • Broad Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil
  • Pure CBD Isolate Oil
  • Cannabidiol Isolate

Segment by Application

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Food & Beverage
  • Medical & Pharmaceuticals
  • Pet Care

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Aphria
  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • CBD Health Solutions
  • CV Sciences
  • CHARLOTTE’S WEB
  • Elixinol
  • Endoca
  • Folium Biosciences
  • Freedom Leaf
  • Green Roads of Florida
  • Isodiol International
  • Kazmira
  • Medical Marijuana, Inc
  • NuLeaf Naturals
  • Pharmahemp

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil
1.2.3 Broad Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil
1.2.4 Pure CBD Isolate Oil
1.2.5 Cannabidiol Isolate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Medical & Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Pet Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

