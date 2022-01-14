NewsTechnology

Global and United States Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Green & Bio-based Plastic Additive

Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Particles
  • Powder

Segment by Application

  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polystyrene (PS)
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Cargill
  • PolyOne Corporation
  • Teijin Limited
  • Clariant AG
  • Bio-Tec Environmental
  • ENSO Plastics
  • BioSphere Plastic
  • EPI Environmental Technologies
  • EnerPlastics
  • Willow Ridge Plastics
  • Blend Colours
  • Wells Plastics
  • HPL Additives Limited
  • Add-X Biotech
  • Symphony Environment
  • Colloids
  • Everbrighten International

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Particles
1.2.3 Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)
1.3.3 Polystyrene (PS)
1.3.4 Polyethylene (PE)
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Green & Bio-based Plastic Additives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

