Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market was valued at 557.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.At present, the production of Uniforms & Workwears is distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Southern Asia. China is the largest production country of Uniforms & Workwears in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 37.35% in the global production market in 2016. At present, many US companies have production bases in Central America and Mexico. European companies are slowly moving the production base. To a certain extent, the industry is a labor-intensive industry. At present, China and South Asia`s market share is rising. The technology of Uniforms & Workwears industry is simple. The top five manufacturers of Uniforms & Workwears are VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Alsico, Fristads Kansas Group and Carhartt. Top five company production only took up about 2.65% of the global market in 2016. VF Corporation is global market leader. In 2016, VF Corporation`s production reached 25.6 M Units.

By Market Verdors:

  • VF Corporation
  • Williamson Dickie
  • Fristads Kansas Group
  • Aramark
  • Alsico
  • Adolphe Lafont
  • Carhartt
  • Engelbert Strauss
  • UniFirst
  • G&K Services
  • Sioen
  • Cintas
  • Hultafors Group
  • Johnsons Apparelmaster
  • Aditya Birla
  • Van Puijenbroek Textiel
  • Dura-Wear
  • Wrth Modyf
  • Yihe
  • Lantian Hewu
  • China Garments
  • Provogue
  • Wokdiwei
  • Aoruina

By Types:

  • General Workwear
  • Corporate Workwear
  • Uniforms

By Applications:

  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Service Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General Workwear

1.4.3 Corporate Workwear

1.4.4 Uniforms

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.3 Service Industry

1.5.4 Mining Industry

1.5.5 Agriculture & Forestry Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market

1.8.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Production Sites

