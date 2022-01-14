Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market was valued at 557.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.At present, the production of Uniforms & Workwears is distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Southern Asia. China is the largest production country of Uniforms & Workwears in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 37.35% in the global production market in 2016. At present, many US companies have production bases in Central America and Mexico. European companies are slowly moving the production base. To a certain extent, the industry is a labor-intensive industry. At present, China and South Asia`s market share is rising. The technology of Uniforms & Workwears industry is simple. The top five manufacturers of Uniforms & Workwears are VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Alsico, Fristads Kansas Group and Carhartt. Top five company production only took up about 2.65% of the global market in 2016. VF Corporation is global market leader. In 2016, VF Corporation`s production reached 25.6 M Units.
By Market Verdors:
- VF Corporation
- Williamson Dickie
- Fristads Kansas Group
- Aramark
- Alsico
- Adolphe Lafont
- Carhartt
- Engelbert Strauss
- UniFirst
- G&K Services
- Sioen
- Cintas
- Hultafors Group
- Johnsons Apparelmaster
- Aditya Birla
- Van Puijenbroek Textiel
- Dura-Wear
- Wrth Modyf
- Yihe
- Lantian Hewu
- China Garments
- Provogue
- Wokdiwei
- Aoruina
By Types:
- General Workwear
- Corporate Workwear
- Uniforms
By Applications:
- Manufacturing Industry
- Service Industry
- Mining Industry
- Agriculture & Forestry Industry
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 General Workwear
1.4.3 Corporate Workwear
1.4.4 Uniforms
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry
1.5.3 Service Industry
1.5.4 Mining Industry
1.5.5 Agriculture & Forestry Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market
1.8.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Production Sites
