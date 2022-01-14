Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables market was valued at 25.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solid phase extraction SPE is the sample preparation process. It refers to compounds that are dissolved or suspended in a liquid mixture are separated from other compounds in the mixture according to their physical and chemical properties. In the process, generally, solid phase extraction consumables refer to the extraction cartridge (including the filler), disk and 96 well plate etc. And extraction cartridge is the most widely used in solid phase extraction SPE.Global consume about 79 M Unit of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2016, and the Revenue about 238 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.42% in past 5 years. USAis the largest consumption market of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with a sales market share over 31%. China is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7.8%. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 12M Units witch occupy 15% of the market share. The Revenue is about 39 M USD.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Waters

3M

PerkinElmer

S*Pure Pte Ltd

Avantor Performance Materials

UCT

GL Sciences

Biotage

Restek Corporation

Tecan SP

Anpel

Orochem Technologies

By Types:

SPE Cartridge

SPE Disk

By Applications:

Pharmacy

Academia

Hospital & Clinical

Environment

Drug Testing

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 SPE Cartridge

1.4.3 SPE Disk

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmacy

1.5.3 Academia

1.5.4 Hospital & Clinical

1.5.5 Environment

1.5.6 Drug Testing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market

1.8.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Regi

