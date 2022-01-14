Global Hemoglobin A1C Analyzer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hemoglobin A1C Analyzer market was valued at 1451.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hemoglobin is a protein found in the red blood cells. Its job is to carry oxygen from the lungs to all other parts of the body. Hemoglobin also has the ability to bind with glucose in the bloodstream; this type of bonding is called glycation. The glycation process is irreversible so glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) remains in its evolved state for the lifespan of the red blood cell – approximately 8-12 weeks. By measuring the amount of HbA1c in the blood it is possible to determine average blood glucose control over an 8-12 week period. The more HbA1c in your blood, the less controlled a patient`s diabetes is and the more susceptible they are to developing long-term health complications. HbA1c levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes. The immediate feedback of HbA1c levels is highly effective for controlling plasma glucose levels. The industry`s leading producers are Abbott Laboratories, Roche and Siemens, with revenues of 19.20%, 13.11% and 7.95% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tosoh

Danaher Corporation

Trinity Biotech

HUMAN Diagnostics

Arkray

OSANG Healthcare

By Types:

Bench-top

Compact

Portable

By Applications:

Hospital

Homecare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

