Global and Japan Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • Liquid
  • Granule
  • Spray

Segment by Application

  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Meat & Poultry
  • Fish & Seafood

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Ecolab
  • ITC LIMITED
  • Marico
  • AgroFresh
  • Sanosil
  • Diversey
  • Eat Cleaner
  • Fit Organic
  • Biokleen
  • Nutraneering
  • Beaumont Products
  • United Chemical Company
  • Xeda International
  • P&G

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Granule
1.2.4 Spray
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.3 Meat & Poultry
1.3.4 Fish & Seafood
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

