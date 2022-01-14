North America Artwork Management Software Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

The artwork management software market in North America is expected to grow to US$ 433.97 million by 2028 from US$ 232.92 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Artwork Management Software Market are:

enLabel Global Services; Karomi Inc.; Loftware, Inc.; Perigord Life Science Solutions; Freyr; Greatfour System; Esko-Graphics BV.; Twona; Kallik

Market Introduction:

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the North America artwork management software market. The US and Canada are developed countries in terms of modern technologies, standard of living, infrastructure, etc. North America is one of the frontrunners in terms of developing and accepting new, advanced technologies. The significant adoption of technologies in the last five years has fueled the adoption of artwork management software in the region. The US has one of the world’s largest manufacturing sectors. The proliferation of this industry is mainly attributed to an easy access to new technologies, decreasing prices of gas, rising labor costs in emerging markets, and better protection for intellectual property rights. As per MAPI Foundation, the overall US production capacity has grown by 3.9% in 2019. The country alone produces ~18.2% of the world’s goods, which is more than the total economic output of South Korea, Canada, and Mexico. Also, Canada is becoming more favorable country for manufacturing activities due to the availability of power at lower cost, owing to advancements in the coal, metal, and oil industry. Further, the country is experiencing a declining value of dollar. An access to innovative technologies is transforming production processes along with enabling enterprises to reduce their production costs and time. The manufacturing sector in Mexico is also noticing significant growth due to government initiatives for attracting FDIs, its proximity to the US, and its ability to achieve cost-competitiveness with the support of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Such favorable growth prospects are encouraging businesses in the region to make high investments in automation, which is supporting the growth of the artwork management software market.

North America Artwork Management Software Market – By Deployment

On-premise Cloud

North America Artwork Management Software Market – By Application

Life Sciences Retail Manufacture Others

The scope of the Report:

