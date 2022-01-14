Global and China Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Conductive Inks and Pastes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Conductive Inks and Pastes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Conductive Inks and Pastes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Copper-Based Conductive Inks and Pastes

Silver-Based Conductive Inks and Pastes

Others

Segment by Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Biosensors

Radio Frequency Identification(RFID)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

NovaCentrix

Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc.

Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey PLC

Creative Materials Inc.

Applied Ink Solutions

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Conductive Inks and Pastes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Copper-Based Conductive Inks and Pastes

1.2.3 Silver-Based Conductive Inks and Pastes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Photovoltaic Cells

1.3.3 Biosensors

1.3.4 Radio Frequency Identification(RFID)

1.3.5 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Conductive Inks and Pastes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Conductive Inks and Pastes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

